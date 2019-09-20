Man City to stick with Fernandinho in defence

Fernandinho is set to continue in central defence for Manchester City as the champions host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder moved into the back four against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek after John Stones (thigh) joined Aymeric Laporte (knee) on the sidelines. The pair both face lengthy lay-offs.

City have no fresh injuries following their trip to Ukraine and midfielder Phil Foden should be available again after a stomach virus. Winger Leroy Sane (knee) is also still out.

Watford forward Isaac Success is set for at least a month out with a groin problem.

Defender Craig Cathcart should return to training next week following a thigh injury picked up while on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Club captain Troy Deeney continues his recovery after undergoing knee surgery during August.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Cancelo, Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Garcia, Zinchenko, Angelino, Mendy, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Dawson, Kiko, Holebas, Kabasele, Cleverley, Doucoure, Hughes, Capoue, Deulofeu, Gray, Gomes, Janmaat, Mariappa, Foulquier, Chalobah, Pereyra, Sarr.