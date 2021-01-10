Man City transfer news: Agent confirms Fernandinho has offers from Brazil and Europe

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has offers from clubs in Europe and Brazil, according to reports.

The midfielder is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in June and could be playing his football elsewhere next season.

Fernandinho has been a key member of the City squad for several years, having first joined the club in 2013.

The Brazilian has racked up 329 appearances in all competitions, winning three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and five League Cups.

But the 35-year-old looks to have entered the final few months of his City career, with the club and the player having hitherto failed to agree a contract extension.

Pep Guardiola hinted earlier this week that Fernandinho would bid farewell to Manchester at the end of the campaign.

"With the players in this part of the season, everything is open, like if we don't get results we will be sacked. We have to win our positions every day but I am more than impressed and surprised about the role of the first captain Fernandinho,” he said.

"He is leading us in an exceptional way, in the good moments but especially in the bad moments and I think what everyone can take an example from what he has done so far the team will be stronger.

"I am more than delighted with what Fernandinho has done through all our time together but especially this season."

And Giovanni Branchini, the player’s agent, has confirmed that Fernandinho has several offers on the table.

“We’ve received several proposals, good projects from Brazilian and European clubs for Fernandinho. He’s a phenomenal player and person,” he told Globo Esporte .

“I believe it won’t be long before he knows what decision he’ll make. Everyone knows that Fernandinho has a great affection for Athletico [Paranaense, his former club] and the board. I, too, have an excellent relationship with President Mario Celso Petraglia.

“Conversations have always happened, but I can’t go ahead and say that we talk about values, for example. It hasn’t happened yet.

“I confess that it’s difficult to think of Fernandinho returning to Brazil and not playing for Athletico. But we have to wait, it’s a difficult decision, which he has to make with his family.”

NOW READ

FEATURE 8 players Mauricio Pochettino could sign at Paris Saint-Germain

TRANSFERS Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

FEATURE Every Chelsea manager of the Roman Abramovich era: where are they now?