Man City's Roberts re-joins Celtic on loan

Patrick Roberts has rejoined Celtic on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old sealed his return to Glasgow for the 2017-18 campaign on Monday, meaning he will add to the 18 months he spent with on loan with the Scottish champions up until the end of last season.

Roberts, who was linked with Ligue 1 club Nice and Premier League side Southampton, played 47 games in all competitions last term, scoring 11 times as Celtic won a domestic treble for the first time since 2001.

The winger was thrilled to link up with Brendan Rodgers' men once again, telling Celtic TV: "All the support and love I have been getting has been brilliant.

"I love it here and to be back is great and I'm thankful to be finally here.

"We had a good end to the season, which obviously helped, and playing for these great fans was also a factor coming back. It's great to be back and I can't wait to get going again.

"The manager has been brilliant with me. He obviously wanted me back and so did Celtic. I had a decision to make after pre-season and when that came around Brendan Rodgers was obviously a huge factor in that.

"He is a top manager. I worked under him all of last year and I believe I can develop under him even more and become a better player."

Good luck to , who's heading back to Glasgow for a season-long loan spell. August 28, 2017

Roberts has been given the number seven shirt for his second stint with the club, once worn by club legend Henrik Larsson.

He added: "It's a massive honour to wear this iconic Celtic number. I know some of the great players who have worn it in the past and I will wear it with pride."

City also confirmed the deal, wishing Roberts well for the season ahead.