Man United have not had the breaks, says Pulis

United travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday, looking for their first win in four league matches, while Palace have won three of their last four.

But Pulis believes Old Trafford counterpart David Moyes will eventually lead the reigning champions out of their current rough patch.

"They've got some outstanding players and I've watched the last three games on tapes and they could have won the games comfortably," he said.

"Last year - with Sir Alex (Ferguson) - they did have breaks. They never played as well as they did the previous year but they had the breaks and they won the games.

"Unfortunately - with Dave - they haven't had the breaks, so they've not been able to pick up momentum.

"In time, David will turn it the way he wants it. The people behind the scenes will give David that time.

"Irrespective of what the press and the media will say, he couldn't be at a better club with better people.

"They've been there before, albeit 25-30 years ago, but they were in this position before."

The Welsh boss admits it was a setback to have their last fixture at Everton called off during a good run of form, but praised the Goodison Park outfit for their treatment of the travelling party.

"It's disappointing because were on such a good run," Pulis added. "You want to keep playing when things are going well for you.

"Everton Football Club were absolutely fantastic. When the game was called off, they fed the players, they found us a hotel to stay in, they got us training facilities the next day and they paid for everything. They actually paid for everything.

"I just hope the chairman's already paid back what we owe them.

"As a football club, they deserve a lot of credit for the way they looked after us."