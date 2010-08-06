Man United mull Lindegaard move

Veteran Dutchman Van der Sar is expected to hang up his gloves at the end of the current season, with Old Trafford supremo Sir Alex Ferguson believed to be uncertain whether Polish stopper Tomasz Kuszczak can become the Red Devils' future No.1.

As a result, United are believed to have identified 26-year-old Aalesunds FK goalkeeper Lindegaard as a potential new recruit, with club director Henrik Hoff revealing that the Red Devils have shown an interest in the man tipped to follow in the footsteps of fellow Dane Peter Schmeichel.

"Manchester United have not been in contact with us directly, but I can confirm that there is an interest," Hoff told Ekstra Bladet.

"There is no smoke without fire. In case a big club like Manchester United show interest in our players, we are ready to negotiate."

Hoff added that he believes Lindegaard to be the best goalkeeper currently playing in Norway, and therefore he would not allow the Old Trafford outfit to snare the stopper for anything less than the asking price.

"Anders Lindegaard is in my eyes the best keeper in the Tippeliga and if he should be sold, a big sum will be required."

Nick Poyser

