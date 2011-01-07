Man United mulling Diarra move

The 25-year-old has been limited to just seven starts for Real this season and it is believed that the France international is pushing for a move to Old Trafford.

To speed up a possible transfer, it is believed that Diarra will ask for a new contract before using the lack of a new deal to request a move.

Sir Alex Ferguson has stated that he is not looking to bolster his squad in the January transfer window but with injuries to midfield pair Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves, a deal for Diarra could be in the pipeline.

And although Jose Mourinho has claimed he is not willing to sell the former Arsenal, Chelsea and Portsmouth player, an offer of £14m, £3m more than the Red Devils’ reported valuation, could convince him to do a deal.

Diarra joined Madrid from Portsmouth for £20m in January 2009 and has gone on to make 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

However, rumours emerged last summer that he had been transfer-listed following the arrival of Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira and he has struggled to break into the first-team ever since.

Real Madrid are currently just two points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga, having played 17 games each.

Speaking last month, Diarra had insisted that he was keen to remain a Madridista, telling reporters: “I’m at Real Madrid and I have a contract. A month ago the situation was more difficult, but I hope to play here. Currently I am thinking only of the next game, but I don’t know if I will remain here.

“I am trying to enjoy my football without thinking about the future.”

By Joe Whitbread