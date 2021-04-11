Man Utd dent Spurs top four hopes

Late goals by Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood earned Manchester United a 3-1 comeback win at Tottenham Hotspur that reduces the gap to leaders Manchester City.

Cavani thought he had given the visitors a first-half lead but the goal was overturned by referee Chris Kavanagh, following a Video Assistant Referee review, for a Scott McTominay foul on Son Heung-min in the build-up.

Son opened the scoring after 40 minutes, converting Lucas Moura's squared pass for his 14th league goal of the season.

Fred then reacted quickest to a Hugo Lloris parry to fire in a 57th-minute equaliser from close range.

Spurs went close to retaking the lead as Son and Harry Kane forced saves from the legs of Dean Henderson but Cavani headed in a superb Greenwood cross with 11 minutes to go to give United the lead.

Greenwood wrapped up the win deep into stoppage time, leaving second-placed Man Utd on 63 points, 11 behind Man City with a match in hand, while Spurs stay seventh with 49 points from 31 matches.