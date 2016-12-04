Man Utd performances much better under me, says Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels the club are performing much better under his management than they have done in previous years.

Mourinho's side suffered a blow on Sunday when Leighton Baines scored a dramatic late penalty to give Everton a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park after it looked like an away victory was on the cards thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first-half goal.

That meant United have only won two of their last 11 top-flight matches and sit in sixth position, 13 points behind leaders Chelsea.

But, despite the poor results, Mourinho thinks performances are so much better than United fans were getting under Louis van Gaal.

"There is a huge change in relation to the performances from the last couple of years, but now you see the results are all that matter," he said at his post-match media conference at Goodison Park.

"If Ander Herrera doesn't hit the post, it is 2-0 - game over.

"It's another game with a very good performance in an emotional stadium against very good players.

"It is a very good performance again. We are playing very well at home, we are dominant, we are having very controlling performances away.

"When you play bad and get bad results, you can try to play well to get better results. When you are playing well there is nothing more you can do.

"We are playing very, very, very, very well. Opponents are leaving the stadium super happy that they get the 1-1.

"We go back to work and hopefully on Thursday [against Zorya in the Europa League] we can play as well."