Man Utd should stick with Van Gaal and then appoint Giggs, says Yorke

Dwight Yorke does not believe Manchester United should replace manager Louis van Gaal and thinks Ryan Giggs is the right man to take the reins when the Dutchman's contract expires.

The Old Trafford boss is under significant pressure as he nears the end of his second season, with the club sitting fifth in the Premier League, four points adrift of Manchester City with six matches to play.

But despite reports that former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho keen on the job, Yorke feels Van Gaal's experience means there is no rush to make a change prior to the expiration of his contract in 2017 and thinks current number two Giggs is ready to take over when required.

Asked if United needed fresh management, Yorke told Omnisport: "No, I think we have a very experienced manager in our current position.

"We know he has one more year on his contract. We have to wait and see where that is going to go.

"If the manager were to leave the football club at the end of his contract, then my appointment would be Ryan Giggs, for sure. He is somebody who is really knowledgeable about the football club and would gain the respect.

"He's also had three years as an assistant now. I feel the time is right, as soon as Van Gaal's contract finishes.

"At the moment, the team is not where we want to be but at the same time, we are in a relatively decent position to try and make something of the end of the season."

Yorke – who scored 66 goals in 152 games for United – has been encouraged to see a number of young players receive an opportunity in the first team this season, but urged United to improve their performance in the transfer market if they are to return to the top of the European game.

He added: "I think when you look back at the Class of '92, we have always brought through younger players that have come through the ranks.

"It's great to see the young players being given the opportunity to showcase their talent. We expect more of that because it's in the Manchester United DNA.

"But I think they need to bring in a couple of top players. I feel there is a combination of that and the expectation too of the players that are brought to the club and have taken a bit of time to adjust to the club.

"That's something you need to look at when you're bringing in the players. They need to adjust quickly because it's all about success at the football club.

"I understand people are coming from foreign countries and need to adjust but when Manchester United have gone three years without winning any trophies, there will always be question marks and finger pointing."