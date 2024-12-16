Manager in frame for vacant Wolves job was protested by Everton fans

Everton fans were less than thrilled with the prospect of Vitor Pereira becoming their manager in 2022

Vitor Pereira looks to be in line to replace Gary O’Neil at Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to reports – but time will tell whether he will prove more popular at Molyneux than he would have been at Everton.

The Portuguese, currently in charge of Saudi side Al Shabab, is reportedly in talks about taking over at troubled Wolves, who sit second from bottom of the Premier League only because Southampton remain so resolutely awful.

Saturday’s defeat to newly-promoted fellow strugglers Ipswich Town proved the final straw for O’Neil, whose departure was announced on Sunday afternoon, potentially paving the way for former Porto and Olympiacos boss Pereira to take over.

Everton fans daubed graffiti on Goodison Park to protest potential Vitor Pereira appointment

Pereira was reported to be Farhad Moshiri’s preferred candidate to replace Rafa Benitez back in January 2022, but some Everton fans were less than thrilled with the prospect of appointing the three-time league title winner in Portgual and Greece.

Protests greeted news that Graffiti was painted on the side of Goodison Park demanding “Pereira out Lampard in” – a wish that was ultimately granted and of course worked out fabulously well for all concerned.

Frank Lampard got the Everton job in the end. It did not go well (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pereira said in response at the time: “This is the first time in my career that I see this kind of thing. I never had in my career this kind of comment about me.

“My CV speaks for itself, but I think this criticism is not to me, it’s the environment now because the club is not in a good position.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The supporters have passion, and I think this passion is the power of the club. I remember when I watched Everton games a few years ago, and sometimes the spirit of the supporters won the game.

“Passion in football can have a positive or a negative side. What a manager should do in this moment is bring [back] the positive passion from the supporters. I don’t think these are personal attacks.”

Pereira insisted he still wanted the job, but Lampard was appointed instead. Under his watch, Everton soared from a lowly 16th and four points clear of the drop zone upon his appointment all the way to the heady heights of, erm, still 16th and still four points clear of the drop zone by the end of the season.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time, was dismissed with the club off the bottom of the table on goal difference alone before Sean Dyche rescued them from the drop.