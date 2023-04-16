'Managerless' Chelsea coach themselves against Brighton: video

"Managerless" Chelsea players appeared to take it upon themselves to organise the team in the loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues slumped to a third loss in a row against the Seagulls, as Frank Lampard's return to Stamford Bridge turned even sourer. Chelsea have now lost three matches in a row under their new interim manager, are without a win in five in the Premier League and have managed just three wins since New Year.

Lampard made six changes from the midweek loss to Real Madrid and changed the formation – but a number of Chelsea players seemed confused on the pitch, organising the team among themselves.

We are managerless pic.twitter.com/62Kdyoa1D7April 15, 2023 See more

"We are managerless," one Twitter user, @CFCDUBois (opens in new tab) remarked alongside uploading a video of captain Kepa Arrizabalaga trying to rally his troops.

"'Kepa bringing authority to the back line' what has happened to my beautiful club," one user replied, while another declared, "Kepa is a better manager than Lampard".

Chelsea succumbed to a stunning Julio Enciso strike against Brighton to give the Seagulls a memorable double over them this season. Graham Potter, of course, left the Amex earlier this season to take the manager's job in west London – but has since been sacked, while his successor, Roberto De Zerbi, has won plaudits and looks on course to challenge for European football.

The Blues host Real Madrid at home in the last-16 second-leg clash in the Champions League this week, which looks like defining their season. Chelsea have 39 points this season and mathematically cannot qualify for Europe's premier competition next season.