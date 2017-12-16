Manchester City 4 Tottenham 1: Silva-less City continue to set the gold standard

Raheem Sterling scored twice as Manchester City extended their record run of victories in the Premier League to 16 games with an emphatic 4-1 triumph over Tottenham.

Despite the talismanic David Silva, who had scored four goals in his past three outings, missing a league game for the first time this season, Pep Guardiola's all-conquering juggernaut rolled on to move 14 points clear of nearest rivals Manchester United at the top of the table.

Ilkay Gundogan's free header from a corner gave City an early lead before Kevin de Bruyne doubled their advantage with a left-footed drive 20 minutes from time.

The home side could even afford to see substitute Gabriel Jesus miss a penalty before Sterling bagged a late brace, taking the England international's tally for the season to 15.

10 - Leroy Sané has been involved in 10 goals in eight Premier League home appearances this season (5 goals, 5 assists); more than any other player. Exciting. December 16, 2017

Christian Eriksen struck a late consolation but Tottenham, who will drop to seventh if Liverpool avoid defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday, were thoroughly outclassed on the road, meaning they have now claimed just one point from their last five away trips away from Wembley Stadium.

The result sees Guardiola equal the best winning streak he oversaw while in charge of Barcelona, though his current crop are still three shy of matching the 19-game run his Bayern Munich squad managed in the 2013-14 Bundesliga campaign. On this form, it is hard to see when the run will come to an end.