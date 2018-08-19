Manchester City 6 Huddersfield 1: Aguero hits hat-trick as champions triumph

Sergio Aguero registered his 13th hat-trick for Manchester City as the reigning Premier League champions showed they were not missing Kevin De Bruyne in a 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield Town.

Aguero got City's first, third and fifth goals, while Gabriel Jesus and David Silva, on his 250th Premier League appearance, also beat Huddersfield goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

Terence Kongolo's own goal capped a convincing City victory which was only slightly spoiled by Jon Stankovic's effort for the visitors just before half-time.

It was a reminder from City and Aguero that they can cope without Belgian playmaker De Bruyne, who suffered a knee injury earlier this week that could rule him out for up to three months.

The last time City beat Huddersfield at home in the league, in 1987, they scored 10 and after 35 minutes on Sunday the reigning champions were 3-0 up.

The 25th-minute opener came from Ederson's 70-yard goal-kick as he spotted Aguero in a one-on-one situation, and City's all-time scorer stayed cool to chip past Ben Hamer.

Jesus added a second six minutes later following good work from Benjamin Mendy and when the Frenchman delivered a cross that Hamer fumbled, Aguero accepted the gift to score City's third.

The only negative from Pep Guardiola's perspective was that Huddersfield pulled one back prior to the break as Stankovic capitalised when Steve Mounie flicked on a long throw.

Yet the three-goal lead was restored within three minutes of the restart when Silva bent a beautiful free-kick into the top-right corner as Hamer stood motionless.

An Aguero hat-trick looked inevitable – he had already hit the post and narrowly missed the target by the time he flicked in Mendy's glorious delivery 15 minutes from time.

The striker was taken off straight after that but his replacement Leroy Sane was involved in City's final goal when his attempt was saved by Hamer but went in off the unsuspecting Kongolo.