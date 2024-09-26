Manchester City appear to have 'scored victory' over Premier League rules: report

Manchester City have been embroiled in a battle with the Premier League - and now a crucial vote has been dropped

Exterior view of Manchester City&#039;s Etihad Stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, United Kingdom on 12 February, 2023
Manchester City appear to have struck a victory in their legal battle against the Premier League, regarding Associated Party Transaction Rules (APT).

That's according to the Mail, who understand that clubs were due to discuss changes to the APT rules at a summit in London this morning – only for the vote to be dropped “at the last minute”.

