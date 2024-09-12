Manchester City's hearing date for 115 alleged breaches confirmed - with reason to be positive on the horizon

Manchester City have finally learned the date of the hearing into their 115 charges of allegedly breaking financial fair play rules.

A Premier League investigation into City’s financial dealings began in 2019, with charges following in February 2023 relating to the alleged rule breaks over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018. Manchester City deny all charges.

Finally, the hearing will begin on Monday and will potentially last for two months, with a points deduction or even relegation from the Premier League among the potential mooted punishments, should they be found guilty.

The start of the case comes after Premier League chief executive Richard Masters admitted that the case needed to be resolved in August. "It's been going on for a number of years and I think it's self-evident that the case needs to be heard and answered,” he said.

Among the allegations made are a failure by City to fully disclose financial remunerations made to a manager and a failure to comply with the financial fair play rules set by UEFA during a five-year period.

The hearing will see an independent commission look at the case, with the sheer volume of charges meaning it is likely that a decision is not made until the New Year. An appeal could then follow any sanctions, again delaying the proceeding further.

Manchester City have won the last four Premier League titles (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Times journalist Martyn Ziegler has previously reported that a points deduction or even relegation could be a real possibility for City, although he noted earlier this month that the club will be emboldened by Leicester City’s legal victory over the Premier League, after the Foxes’ legal team were able to find and exploit ‘flaws’ in the competition’s legal regulations.

Manchester City issued a statement when the charges were first announced last year, outlining their ‘surprise’ at the allegations.

"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with," the club wrote.

"The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

