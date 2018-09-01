Manchester City are just getting started, warns Sheikh Mansour

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour insists the club's ambitious plans to revolutionise football are only getting started.

This weekend marks 10 years since the Abu Dhabi United Group's stunning takeover of City, which drastically altered the future trajectory of the club and the Premier League.

In that decade the Blues have amassed three Premier League titles, as many EFL Cups and an FA Cup, spending an estimated £1.4billion on playing staff alone.

They won the title by a whopping 19 points last season, but Mansour insists the club's plans to set new standards for football have a long way to go.

"The journey for City was always about trying to complete our work in a way that saw us achieve benchmarks that had yet to be set within football," he wrote in the Daily Mail.

"To do that we had to look at everything and make sure that every part of the organisation, and what it did, moved to a new standard for football.

"We're not there yet but we have come a long way, and I think people who know me well will tell you that if we ever do look like we are getting there, we will set new standards and targets to aim for."

City's 2011 FA Cup win came after a narrow semi-final triumph over rivals Manchester United – a result that Mansour describes as a watershed moment for the club.

"That was the moment I knew we had arrived at a new level in our climb to where we wanted to be," he added.

"The team was deliberate in its performance that day. I don't think I ever felt nervous, simply because the team were playing with the right mentality."