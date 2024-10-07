Manchester City 'celebrating' victory after court win over Premier League

Is this Day 1 of Manchester City and Newcastle United having a huge dominance over the Premier League?

Manchester City have issued a statement claiming tribunal victory against Premier League ruling over two sponsorship deals that the league had deemed to be against their rules.

The Premier League had wiped two sponsorship deals off Manchester City's accounts on the basis that they came from an associated party - that is, a company related to City and/or their owners.

