Manchester City face banishment from 'all competitions' if found guilty of 115 charges

By
published

Manchester City's lengthy battle with the Premier League has now begun court proceedings

Manchester City Team group (br) Erling Haaland, Ederson, Josko Gvardiol, Rodri, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, (fr) Savinho, Rico Lewis, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne before the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Manchester City and FC Internazionale Milano at City of Manchester Stadium on September 18, 2024 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester City could soon be banned from the Champions League (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Manchester City's long-running dispute with the Premier League over the alleged 115 charges is sure to dominate both the front and back pages for the remainder of the 2024/25 season as fans of all clubs eagerly await an outcome.

Kickstarted by leaked emails in the German press, the six-year battle between the club and the league has been going publicly back and fourth in the press up until the start of court proceedings in recent weeks.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.