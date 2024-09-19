Manchester City face banishment from 'all competitions' if found guilty of 115 charges

Manchester City could soon be banned from the Champions League

Manchester City's long-running dispute with the Premier League over the alleged 115 charges is sure to dominate both the front and back pages for the remainder of the 2024/25 season as fans of all clubs eagerly await an outcome.

Kickstarted by leaked emails in the German press, the six-year battle between the club and the league has been going publicly back and fourth in the press up until the start of court proceedings in recent weeks.

Early suggestions indicate that Pep Guardiola's side could face exclusion from the Premier League should they lose their case, however, fresh reports now indicate that they may also lose their spot in other competitions as well.

WATCH: How Arne Slot Just Fixed Liverpool's Biggest Problem Against Milan

Manchester City facing widespread ban

If found guilty and punished with Premier League exclusion, Manchester City's fortunes could take yet another turn for the worse by finding themselves ousted from a number of other competitions as well, according to a report from the Telegraph.

As stated in the FA Cup rulebook, “Where a club has been admitted to participate in the competition but is then removed from the league in which it competes (or its league fixtures are suspended), the Professional Game Board [PGB] may remove the club from the competition.”

The report claims that this could likely spark a domino affect across other competitions as well, including the UEFA Champions League, Carabao Cup and Club World Cup.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pep Guardiola faces an uncertain future (Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever, Guardiola remained upbeat about the allegations, telling reporters: "It starts soon and hopefully finishes soon.

"An independent panel will decide. I'm looking forward to the decision. I'm happy it starts on Monday and I know there will be more rumours about the sentences that come up and we're going to see."

Manchester City maintain their stance of complete innocence, while an unbeaten start to the season has done wonders in the Blue half of Manchester's quest for a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

More Manchester City stories

Line-up quiz! Can you name the Manchester City line-up from the 2023 Champions League final against Inter Milan?

REVEALED: The football clubs with the biggest social media followings, with English sides DWARFED by European rivals

Elite football strike threatened, as Rodri delivers blow to game-makers