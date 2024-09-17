Elite football strike threatened, as Rodri delivers blow to game-makers

By
published

Some of Europe's top teams could theoretically play more than 70 times in the space of less than 12 months

Rodri of Manchester City during a press conference on September 17, 2024
(Image credit: Alamy)

Top-level players could walk out in protest at the increasingly busy fixture schedule. That is the view of Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who has spoken about the load that he and his team-mates are taking on this season.

Many of Europe's biggest clubs, City included, face an expanded Champions League this term, with teams who make it at least as far as the semi-finals playing between 14 and, if they have to go through the post-league stage play-off round, 16 games. Last season's semi-finalists, by comparison, all played 12 matches.

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others.