Manchester City forced into transfer market after freak training ground incident: report

Manchester City are set to be forced into the transfer market this summer, after recent developments at the club has left Pep Guardiola light in key areas.

So far, only Savinho has arrived at Manchester City, with the club seemingly happy with the lack of activity. After all, a large nucleus of the team that won an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title last season is still there.

But now, following Julian Alvarez's departure to Atletico Madrid, Kalvin Phillips' impending exit on loan to Ipswich Town, and a freak training ground incident, it seems Guardiola's side will have no choice but to make some more signings.

VIDEO: Why Savio Means Man City Won't Miss Julian Alvarez

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed this, highlighting that discussions are now taking place behind the scenes as Manchester City look to identify their top targets.

Injury to Oscar Bobb in training looks to have exacerbated City's movements in the market, with the Norwegian fracturing his leg in a non-contact situation while turning.

Bobb, who started the Community Shield against Manchester United last Saturday, looked set to have a big season for the Premier League champions, with the 21-year-old ready to challenge for a spot in the starting XI.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bobb's injury will see City enter the market (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winger will have to wait for that opportunity, however, with Bobb now set for an extended period on the sidelines. His injury also leaves the squad light.

Erling Haaland is the club's only recognised striker, while Guardiola now only has Jack Grealish Jeremy Doku and Savinho to choose from on the wing. Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden are of course capable of playing as a winger, but much prefer starting from central areas.

Indeed, it seems that the Manchester City hierarchy has now realised that, without any additions, they could struggle to fight on all four fronts in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup this season.

Phillips is set to join Ipswich (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Manchester City stories