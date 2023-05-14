Manchester City just two wins from title as Ilkay Gundogan inspires victory at Everton

Manchester City will retain the Premier League title again if they win their next two games, after captain Ilkay Gundogan inspired the reigning champions to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

The result means that Pep Guardiola's side – who have been in rampant form since February, winning their last 11 league matches – lead Arsenal by four points with three fixtures remaining

Should they beat Chelsea at home next Sunday, City will be able to clinch the title three days later away to Brighton – where they retained their crown on the final day of the campaign four years ago.

While they triumphed convincingly in the end, City had to patiently plug away for the breakthrough on Merseyside – but when it came on 37 minutes, it was more than worth the wait.

After taking down Riyad Mahrez cross on his thigh, Gundogan casually toe-poked the ball into the bottom corner past a stranded Jordan Pickford.

The City skipper then turned provider two minutes later, crossing for Erling Haaland to bag a record-extending 36th Premier League goal of the season (and his 52nd in all competitions this term).

Struggling Everton – who stay a single point above the relegation zone in 17th – were never likely to recover from 2-0 down at half-time, but City were hardly going to rest on their laurels.

A thoroughly professional performance was rounded off by Gundogan six minutes after the break as he bent in a stunning free-kick to notch his ninth goal of 2022/23 – four of which have come in his last two league outings.

Next up for City is the second leg of their Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid on Wednesday night; Everton continue their fight for top-flight survival away to Wolves on Saturday.