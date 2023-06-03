Manchester City make bold kit decision for FA Cup final after revealing next season's shirt in Premier League

Manchester City have reverted back to wearing their 2022/23 kit for the FA Cup final against Manchester United, despite showcasing their new strip for the 2023/24 campaign last weekend.

During their 1-0 loss to Brentford in their final Premier League game of the season last Sunday, Manchester City wore their Etihad Stadium-inspired 2023/24 kit for the first time, giving their fans a flavour of what they'll be looking like as they attempt to defend their league title come August.

However, Pep Guardiola's side has made the interesting decision to go back to wearing their 2022/23 kit for the Cup final against their rivals, with Erling Haaland and Co. back to donning the kit which pays tribute to City's teams of the 1960s.

Important to note, too, is that City won't be wearing their new shirt in the Champions League final on June 10 against Inter Milan either, instead opting to reflect confidence in the kit that has gotten them into such a promising position.

Chasing the treble, Manchester City secured the Premier League trophy with a few games to spare a couple of weeks ago, with their attention quickly shifted to the FA Cup final.

Should City beat Manchester United, they would need to beat Inter Milan in Istanbul to secure the historic feat and become just the second-ever English side to win the treble.

When it comes to Manchester City's other new kits for the 2023/24 campaign, these haven't been released yet. However, according to reports the club will return to white for their away shirt. Puma have released a number of white away shirts for Pep Guardiola's side with the newest said to have a dark red shade as the secondary colour.

Meanwhile the third shirt for next season is apparently going to be a dark grey and dark blue mix, with a print of Manchester Cathedral across the top itself.