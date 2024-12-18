Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has 'dream' January target - but club looking elsewhere: report

Manchester City won't look to hand Pep Guardiola his "dream" transfer target in the January transfer window, as they consider targets elsewhere in Europe.

Following an abysmal run of form in all competitions, in which Manchester City have managed just one win in 11 games, signings look absolutely essential for Guardiola's side to rediscover some form and save their season.

The Catalan boss won't receive his top request, however, as the club's hierarchy make plans for a number of new signings in January.

Manchester City unwilling to match Bruno Guimares valuation

Guardiola is a big fan of Guimaraes (Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Teamtalk report that Guardiola's "dream" transfer target in January is Bruno Guimaraes, but his £100m price tag is deemed too high the Etihad Stadium hierarchy

With the Brazilian still having three-and-a-half years remaining on his Newcastle contract, the Magpies are in no rush to sell this window, either. Instead, Manchester City are reportedly putting aside £80m for the summer in an attempt to sign Guimaraes then.

Ederson celebrates winning the Europa League (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athletic also suggests that Newcastle aren't expecting Guimaraes to leave mid-season, with the club "adamant" there's been no approach. The report adds that, for such an expensive deal to go through, it'd be unusual for no contact to have been made in the build-up to the window.

Manchester City, therefore, are looking elsewhere to strengthen their midfield, with the aforementioned Teamtalk report highlighting how the Premier League champions are working on a deal for Atalana's Ederson, who would cost around £50m.

The 25-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2027, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £35m. Ederson's performances in the centre of midfield haven't gone unnoticed by Manchester City, with Atalanta sat top of Serie A heading towards Christmas.

Should they fail for Ederson, then Crystal Palace youngster Adam Wharton has also been suggested as a potential option, though a reported £60m price tag is likely to put Manchester City off this January.

In FourFourTwo's view, signing Guimaraes would prove tricky this January, especially if Newcastle are able to sell other fringe players in order to get them on the right side of the Premier League's PSRs. A monster bid is required to secure his services, and though Manchester City certainly have the money this window, they'd likely have to pay way above their valuation.