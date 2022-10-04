Manchester City: Pep Guardiola says 'no one can compete with' prolific Erling Haaland
Haaland is already closing in on 20 goals for the season, after hitting a hat-trick in Sunday's Manchester derby victory
Pep Guardiola has labelled Erling Haaland incomparable for his age, after the Manchester City (opens in new tab) striker continued his destructive start to Premier League life with a hat-trick in Sunday's 6-3 win over Manchester United (opens in new tab).
Haaland's latest three-goal haul saw him become the first player in Premier League history to hit a hat-trick in three successive home games – and took his tally for the season to 17 in all competitions.
By one measure, the Norwegian is currently on course to end the campaign with 70 Premier League goals alone.
City host Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and their manager has been singing Haaland's praises prior to that game. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Guardiola said (opens in new tab):
"At his age, no one can compete with him. The numbers speak for themselves and inside – in the locker room – and on the pitch, we see things that are not in the stats that make us feel happy to have him here."
Haaland has struck three times in this season's Champions League – including an audaciously-finished winner against former club Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) in City's last group outing.
In 21 Champions League career appearances, the man who you have to think might be an alien has scored 26 goals – at an aptly unearthly average of one every 62 minutes.
26/21 - Erling Haaland has scored 26 goals in 21 Champions League appearances, scoring every 62 minutes on average:1st app - 3 goals2 - 13 - 24 - 15 - 16 - 07 - 28 - 09 - 110 - 1 11 - 212 - 213 - 214 - 215 - 016 - 017 - 118 - 019 - 220 - 221 - 1Terminator. pic.twitter.com/oo9uqxVKgcSeptember 14, 2022
