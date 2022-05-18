Manchester City report: Citizens plot £30m bid for Brighton's Player of the Year
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Manchester City are chasing Marc Cucurella as they look for a natural left-back
Manchester City have identified Brighton’s Marc Cucurella as a summer target, say reports, after an impressive debut Premier League season for the Spaniard.
The 23-year-old joined the Seagulls from Getafe last summer and quickly became an important member of the squad, making 34 league appearances. According to the Daily Mail, City will make a £30 million bid to sign the former Barcelona defender.
That's almost double what Brighton shelled out a year ago to bring Cucurella to England, but City are eager to bring in a natural left-back.
Joao Cancelo has enjoyed a superb season, but his natural role is at right-back, while Oleksandr Zinchenko has been Pep Guardiola’s other go-to man in the role.
The report points out that Cucurella has won possession 241 times this season, more than any other full-back in the division.
His attacking return isn’t particularly impressive - one goal and one assist - but the one-time Spain international’s impact was underlined in the end-of-season awards.
Cucurella was named Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season, and was blown away by the achievement.
“It is amazing, not possible in my first season here in this league,” he said.
The Barcelona youth product’s form has helped Graham Potter’s side have a good season, with the club on course to achieve a top-half finish.
More Manchester City stories
Manchester City are considering a move for River Plate talent Enzo Fernandez, but they face competition from Manchester United, Real Madrid and Benfica.
Why Ilkay Gundogan has been Pep Guardiola's greatest signing
How Liverpool can beat Manchester City to the title: Here's how the Premier League table REALLY looks
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.