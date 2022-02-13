Manchester City report: Erling Haaland set to join Guardiola's side this summer

Erling Haaland will join Manchester City this summer, when the striker becomes available for just £68m.

That is according to media outlet Football Insider, who believe the Norwegian's father Alf Inge, who played for City during his own playing days, will be key to making the deal happen.

Haaland is one of the hottest strikers in world football, having scored 80 goals in 79 games for Dortmund since signing for the German club in January 2020. A raft of clubs are said to be interested in signing the hot shot this summer, but Pep Guardiola's side are now thought to be the frontrunners.

City are in need of a striker, having failed to replace Sergio Aguero since the Argentine departed at the end of last season. Haaland, who is still just 21, would represent a long-term solution and would undoubtedly score a lot of goals in England.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in singing the player but are more likely to face him as an opponent next season, if reports are to be believed.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans