Manchester City set to lose several key first-team players this summer: report

Manchester City are set to lose several first-team players this summer, with Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Aymeric Laporte all wanting out of the Etihad in the transfer window.

Silva has expressed his desire to leave Manchester City in previous windows before, but 2023 looks set to be when the 28-year-old finally gets his wish - and he won't be short of suitors.

Indeed, Relevo are reporting that PSG have placed Silva at the top of their shortlist, while Sport revealed that Barcelona still retain an interest in the Portuguese midfielder, having been unable to secure him in the previous two windows.

The latter has suggested Silva, whose contract with City runs out in 2025, will be available for around £60 million, with the club willing to offload the wantaway star. Despite angling for a move away, Silva has played 38 games in all competitions this season, and has been an integral member of Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

Ilkay Gundogan's future is also up in the air, with the German out of contract in the summer. Reports in Spain claim he has a pre-agreement with Barcelona already, but while the La Liga leaders are interested in the 32-year-old, his agent (and uncle) Ihan Gundogan has denied these rumours.

“There’s definitely no agreement yet with any club,” Ilhan Gündogan said. “The focus of Ilkay in recent weeks was only on Manchester City and the birth of his son. Now he is in the final and crucial phase of the season and is completely focused on that. Where Ilkay plays next season is still open.”

Gundogan's representatives were spotted speaking to Barcelona last month, though, making this move likely.

Finally, Aymeric Laporte is desperate to leave Manchester City in search of regular first-team football, having made just 10 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

According to Football Insider, PSG are also targeting Laporte to bolster their backline, with a quoted figure of £40 million believed to be enough to prise the Spanish centre-back away from England.

His contract runs until 2025, and City might want to recoup more of their initial £57 million investment in any deal.