Manchester City staff ‘unsure’ Pep Guardiola will continue as manager

Pep Guardiola has dropped hints in both directions about his future with his contract set to expire at the end of the season

Manchester City's staff are either very good actors or they genuinely don't know which way Pep Guardiola is likely to go: does he leave the club at the end of the season, or renew for an extended stay?

Guardiola is set to go out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to make a final decision on whether or not he will renew his deal. The Catalan will have been at Manchester City for nine years come next summer.

