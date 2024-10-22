Manchester City superstar in talks to leave following major contract offer: report

Pep Guardiola could lose one of his most important players at the end of the season

Manchester City are facing the prospect of losing one of their most important players, in what could become an Etihad exodus.

Sporting director Txiki Begiristain recently announced his intention to leave the club, with Hugo Viana replacing him – while Pep Guardiola's future is uncertain, too, with 115 charges of financial misconduct hanging over Manchester City.

Now, it looks as if a major figure in the dressing room might follow suit, with talks ongoing for a major exit on Eastlands.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has been offered seismic deal to depart the Premier League - by a club who don't yet exist

Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City checks on Kevin De Bruyne during the fixture against Inter Milan (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Having missed a big chunk of the season through injury already, Kevin De Bruyne is back in training – but may well want to savour this campaign as his last in English football.

The 33-year-old is out of contract in 2025 and was subject of interest from Saudi Arabia over the summer. Now, Belgian football journalist Sacha Tavolieri has delivered a big update on his future.

Kevin De Bruyne is 33 – and approaching the end of his Manchester City contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

Writing for Sky Sports, Tavioli says that Major League Soccer franchise San Diego have made an offer to match De Bruyne's wages. The club will officially start up from next year, when KDB would likely move to the United States as its first major player.

While De Bruyne has engaged in talks with Saudi Pro League sides, Tavioli states that De Bruyne's other half, Michele Lacroix, would prefer the move Stateside, while the midfielder himself wants to slow down and enjoy a less intense league.

The Belgian is ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now – but at 33 years old, now might be the time for a change of pace, especially in an ageing City side.

With Bernardo Silva now 30, Ilkay Gundogan 33 and there the chance that Rodri may not return the same player when he heals from his anterior cruciate ligament injury, FourFourTwo fully expect City to be planning for the future, regardless of whether De Bruyne makes the trip across the Atlantic at the end of his current contract.

City could be due a big rebuild over the summer, replacing key members of their current side. This summer, the Premier League champions' only major signings were to bring in Savinho from fellow City Football Group club, Girona, while resigning Gundogan for free.

Sport Witness, meanwhile, relays Tavioli's comments stating that, “At this moment in time, all signs point towards a Manchester City exit at the end of this season for De Bruyne.”