Euro 2024: Who is Kevin De Bruyne's wife?

So who is Kevin De Bruyne's wife? Here's your Euro 2024 lowdown of some of football's most famous WAGs
Who is Kevin De Bruyne's wife? She must be watching Belgium at Euro 2024 like the rest of us.
You'll remember WAG mania back in 2006 at the World Cup where England were accompanied by their glamorous wives and girlfriends, led by Victoria Beckham and Cheryl Cole. Things have certainly changed a lot since then – and for the better, in celebrity culture – but our favourite players dating the influential has not.
De Bruyne is one of the players to look out for at Euro 2024 – and the Manchester City man is happily married off the field, too.
Euro 2024: Top 10 Kits
Kevin De Bruyne is married to Michele Lacroix. The couple tied the knot in 2017, and incredibly, De Bruyne actually met his future wife in 2014 on Twitter (now X).
“I only had a few thousand followers at the time, because I was still on loan at Werder Bremen,” KDB told the Players' Tribune in 2019.
“So I tweeted something about a match or whatever, and this pretty girl favourited it. I was single at the time, and my friend noticed it. So he said, ‘She looks like a nice girl, no? You should send her a message.’
“People throw around this label of ‘WAGs,’ and I think it’s really a shame. Because my wife, she’s the most important person in my life. She sacrificed everything to move away with me when she was 19 years old, to help me follow my dream.
“We’ve been on this journey together. I look up to her, in a way. She got me to come out of my shell with people a lot, and the way she’s handled everything is remarkable, really.”
The rest is history, as they say. These days, De Bruyne and Lacroix have three children together.
