Manchester City transfer news: Claim made that Fernandinho could become Pep Guardiola’s assistant

Fernandinho has been offered the chance to become an assistant to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, according to Atletico Mineiro director Rodrigo Caetano.

The Brazilian is out of contract in the summer and faces an uncertain future.

Fernandinho has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, where he has played since 2013.

Giovanni Branchini, the player’s agent, has confirmed that Fernandinho has several offers on the table.

“We’ve received several proposals, good projects from Brazilian and European clubs for Fernandinho. He’s a phenomenal player and person,” he told Globo Esporte .

“I believe it won’t be long before he knows what decision he’ll make. Everyone knows that Fernandinho has a great affection for Athletico [Paranaense, his former club] and the board. I, too, have an excellent relationship with president Mario Celso Petraglia.

“Conversations have always happened, but I can’t go ahead and say that we talk about values, for example. It hasn’t happened yet.

“I confess that it’s difficult to think of Fernandinho returning to Brazil and not playing for Athletico. But we have to wait, it’s a difficult decision, which he has to make with his family.”

Athletico Paranaense are not the only Brazilian side that has been spoken of as a potential destination for the 35-year-old.

Atletico Mineiro are also said to be keeping tabs on the situation, but their director has claimed Fernandinho’s future might lie in the dugout instead.

“There is a lot of speculation because he is coming to the end of his contract,” Caetano told O Tempo .

“He is a reference point at City - not only on the pitch, but a lot off the pitch too.

“I don't know if you know, but there is even an offer for him to join Pep as an assistant.

“He is very interesting to us, because he is very good on the pitch and excellent off it as well.

“But there are no negotiations at the moment with Fernandinho or his agents."

