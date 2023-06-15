Manchester City exodus ahead, with SIX players set for exits: report

Manchester City could sell as many as six first-team players this summer, despite winning the Treble last season.

Pep Guardiola has so often in his career chopped and changed with a winning team to stay one step ahead of the competition – and at times this season, he stressed the importance of keeping his players motivated and how difficult it was to play with the same intensity a number of years on the trot.

"There is nothing from the stomach, from the guts," Guardiola said after beating Tottenham 4-2 in January, coming from two goals down. "Today we are lucky. But sooner or later, if we don't change, we're going to drop points.

"Of course, I'm not [happy]! I don't recognise my team! My team always had desire and passion in everyone and would run everything."

In a bid to freshen up his side, the Catalan could end selling half a dozen players, with plenty linked with exits. A recent report from The Athletic says that both Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker could both exit, as Guardiola pivots towards centre-backs playing full-back roles in his side. Manchester Evening News has reported that Aymeric Laporte could go too, with the Spanish international playing considerably fewer minutes this term.

There may well be flux ahead of the defence, as well. Ilkay Gundogan's contract standoff is well-documented, as the City captain's future still in the balance, as per talkSPORT. Alongside him in midfield, Bernardo Silva may yet exit, with MEN stating the midfielder has a desire to leave.

Finally, Riyad Mahrez is the subject of an offer from the Saudi Pro League, according to the Mirror.

This is before factoring in the futures of youngsters at the club such as Cole Palmer, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle – who would all command respectable fees if they were sold. Last season, City actually turned a net profit in their summer transfer business when they sold squad players such as Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling along with a number of younger stars including Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu.

City are believed to be interested in signing Mateo Kovacic and Declan Rice.

