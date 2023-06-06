Arsenal offer Ilkay Gündogan a lucrative two-year deal in bid to hijack Barcelona move - report

Arsenal have offered a contract to Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, in a bid to hijack the German's proposed move to Barcelona when his current terms end this summer.

Spanish outlet Sport report that Arsenal have stepped in with a lucrative two-year deal, as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta looks to add quality and firepower to his midfield ahead of next season. Snatching wantaway Manchester City stars has proved a smart strategy for the North London club recently, with last season's title-tilt owing much to the arrivals of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

Gündogan, who scored twice in City's 2-1 win over Manchester United in last weekend's FA Cup final, would represent a third high-profile signing from City in the space of 12 months. The 32 year old is said to be after a new challenge, having won almost everything there is to win in club football since arriving at the Etihad in 2016.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been heavily linked with a move to Spain, with Barcelona leading the chase. However, with the club's financial state in disarray, attempts to move the contractual goalposts have been made. Gündogan is now said to be considering his options. A return to Dortmund is another possible outcome, but Arsenal are hoping the player would consider staying in the Premier League after all.

The Gunners can offer lucrative wages, Champions League football and a fresh challenge, but it remains to be seen if Gündogan would prefer leaving England entirely.