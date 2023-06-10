Once in a blue moon! Manchester City secure sensational treble triumph with Champions League win in Istanbul
Rodri scores only goal of the game to give Manchester City their first Champions League title and win the treble
Manchester City have won an historic Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble following victory over Inter in Istanbul.
Pep Guardiola lifted his first Champions League title since 2011 – and City's first European trophy since 1970 – with a 1-0 win over Italian side Inter.
A nervy game saw Guardiola's side make a number of uncharacteristic mistakes, and the game was still goalless approaching the hour mark.
It was then that Spanish midfielder Rodri score the most famous goal in Manchester City's 129-year history.
Bernardo Silva pulled the ball back from the right side of the goal, and Rodri was the first to the ensuing loose ball in the penalty box, firing a low, hard shot through bodies and into the Inter goal.
Man City had already won the Premier League title this season – their third in a row – and beat rivals Manchester United in last weekend's FA Cup final.
Now they have also equalled United's 1999 treble victory – the only previous time the treble has been won in English football history.
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He plays football regularly, both on grass and artificial surfaces, and has a large, discerning and ever-growing collection of football shirts from around the world.
He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
