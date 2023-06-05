Manchester City report: Star who could become the fastest player in the Premier League is running his contract down ahead of move

Manchester City are on alert with one superstar speedster seemingly available to improve their squad.

The Citizens are on the cusp of history having won the FA Cup at the weekend at the expense of neighbouring Manchester United. Pep Guardiola's side just need to beat Inter Milan in Saturday's Champions League final to tie up a historic Treble – but Guardiola is not in a complacent mood.

Manchester City are apparently already looking for ways to improve their incredible squad ahead of doing it all again next season, with one Bayern Munich defender emerging as a target for both City and Real Madrid.

Manchester City are on the brink of a Treble – and still want to improve their squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Diario AS in Spain, left-back Alphonso Davies won't be renewing his contract at Bayern any time soon, with his agent, Nedal Huoseh, claiming, "there is too much instability and uncertainty about the direction of the club."

Sky Germany have previously reported that City hold an interest in the Canadian, while Real Madrid are in the race according to the Mail. Should Davies move to Manchester, the quicksilver full-back could well become the fastest player in the Premier League.

A new left-back has been on the cards at the Etihad Stadium for a while now, with Guardiola's interest in Marc Cucurella eventually culminating in the Spaniard moving to Chelsea. Nathan Ake, a natural centre-back, has slotted in there this season, while Joao Cancelo and Rico Lewis have played there as inverted options.

Davies is a more traditional option there capable of holding the width and overlapping on that flank. Guardiola has never used a left-back on that side in that mould but could well end up reshaping the 22-year-old into a player more like Kyle Walker on the opposite side.

Alphonso Davies could be set to leave Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty)

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are looking for a new left-back with Ferland Mendy out of the first team this season. Eduardo Camavinga, a midfielder, has played there more often than not this season.

Davies is valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt.

