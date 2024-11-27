Manchester City make decision on re-signing former player, with buy-back deal touted: report

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola currently has just one striker at his disposal - even if that one is Erling Haaland

Manchester City have quietened thoughts that they could activate a buy-back clause for one of their former academy talents, according to a report.

The Sky Blues are in a tricky spot at the moment, without a win in six games and suffering five consecutive losses: unchartered territory for Pep Guardiola and modern-day City.

One of their former talents, who is catching attention in the Premier League, looked a good fit to provide some back-up, but the latest report suggests it’s not one the Manchester outfit are looking to explore.

Manchester City not looking to explore Liam Delap buy-back clause

Liam Delap has been making waves for new club Ipswich Town (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liam Delap permanently transferred from City to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town in the summer for a fee of £20million, with his former club inserting a 20 per cent sell-on and £30million buy-back clauses.

That same summer saw the reigning champions dispense with the services of forward Julian Alvarez in a bumper £81.5million deal, but left them with just Erling Haaland as a recognised out-and-out striker.

Delap spent a few years in City's academy system (Image credit: Getty)

With Delap impressing at his new club – six goals in 12 league appearances for a relegation-threatened side – and City struggling for results, it seemed an obvious bet that his former side might activate his buy-back clause to take some of the pressure off Haaland, but a report from GIVEMESPORT has revealed that it’s not something the club are looking at.

It will come as a relief to the Tractor Boys, with Delap’s goals crucial to five of the nine points they’ve currently amassed.

But they shouldn’t relax too much, as the same report revealed that Chelsea are eyeing a potential move for the promising 21-year-old striker.

Ipswich are determined to fight off advances and it’s easy to see why: their season could rest on Delap’s shoulders.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, regardless of City and Chelsea’s interest, Delap should remain at Portman Road for at least the rest of the season.

He’s clearly taken the Ipswich move to gain first-team minutes and, especially with his performances so far, that’s exactly what he’ll get with his new side.

Certainly, in the cases of the two mentioned sides, he’ll be back to fighting for substitute appearances and cup outings. His talent will get him to where he needs to be eventually, for now, he’s getting an unrivalled lesson in how to be the main man.