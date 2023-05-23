Manchester City's next signing could be the fastest player in the Premier League, as agent gives update on talks: report

Manchester City are reportedly pursuing a speed merchant who could become the fastest player in the Premier League – and now his agent has given a new update on the transfer saga.

Pep Guardiola's men are on course for a historic treble, having wrapped up the first third at the weekend with a fifth Premier League crown in six. A Manchester derby FA Cup final follows in June, ahead of a second Champions League final in which Guardiola could clinch the treble he's recently claimed he's beginning to "visualise".

But such is the nature of the Catalan mastermind, reinforcements are never far away from his squad, despite whatever success he achieves. One superstar on the continent has been linked with a move, with Manchester City in the frame to transform their play style with him in the fold.

Sky Germany have reported that quicksilver Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is a target for City along with Real Madrid, as both sides eye potential reinforcements at left-back.

City have not had a natural left-back in their squad for a number of years now, opting to use Joao Cancelo as a right-footed, inverted option during his time on Eastlands before Nathan Ake was shifted out from centre-back to cover the role. Guardiola's interest in Marc Cucurella last summer, however, suggests a change in tack.

The Canadian's agent has issued an update on the chances of his client moving, stating that there is definite interest in Davies. With two years left on his deal, the Bavarians may have to act now to tie the 22-year-old down or risk losing him for a smaller fee later on.

"A number of clubs are interested [in Davies] but no direct talks [on a transfer]," Nick Huoseh was quoted as saying by Canadian outlet TSN. "Davies has two years left on his contract. Bayern are hoping to extend the contract. Nothing confirmed yet."

City's full-backs have rarely overlapped under Guardiola with the manager preferring his wingers to hug the touchline and the man behind them to occupy central areas, in order to control possession and offer more solidity in transition. Davies, however, would likely facilitate a switch back to a more traditional style, as Jack Grealish drifts inside.

Davies – valued at €70 million by Transfermarkt – is one of the quickest players in the Bundesliga and could well become the fastest player in the Premier League, should he join.

