Vincent Kompany ‘more than capable’ of managing Manchester City one day, says current squad player

Vincent Kompany has stamped his authority on English football as a manager after guiding Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and one of his players at Turf Moor believes the Belgian certainly has the ability to take charge of Manchester City one day.

Burnley gained promotion with a win against Middlesbrough on Good Friday, before following that up by beating Sheffield United 2-0 at home on Easter Monday. The Clarets have now amassed 90 points from 40 games in the Championship so far, and are 14 points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United.

Despite being Kompany's first management job in England, following a couple of years at Anderlecht,

His first management job in England, following a couple of years at Anderlecht, Kompany has thoroughly impressed with his coaching ability.

Indeed, Burnley defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, on-loan from Manchester City, believes Kompany has what it takes to manage the squad at the Etihad Stadium in the future. Pep Guardiola's contract is up for renewal in 2025, but could see Kompany considered should he consider his upwards trajectory.

"I don’t see why not," Harwood-Bells tells FourFourTwo when asked about the possibility of Kompany becoming the Manchester City manager.

"He’s more than capable of managing one of the biggest teams in the world. Everyone assumes he wants to be the City manager, because of the love he has for City, but I’ve never asked him.

"For him, you could have the biggest match in the world in two weeks’ time, but if he has a friendly beforehand, all he’ll think about is that friendly and how we’re going to win that match. He’s so focused on the next thing that’s coming up, and that mentality rubs off on the group."

Harwood-Bellis has played for Kompany at both Anderlecht and Burnley on loan from Manchester City, gaining vital first-team experience in the process.

The 21-year-old has featured eight times in City's first-team in the time he has spent at his parent club, though none of those appearances have come in the Premier League.

With Burnley promoted back to the English top-flight, though, Harwood-Bellis could choose to extend his stay at Turf Moor on a permanent basis and play under Kompany for his debut in the Premier League.