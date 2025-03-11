Manchester City in for Real Madrid superstar to replace Bernardo Silva: report

By
published

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to a Real Madrid star to recharge his tired squad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may have identified another new signing
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may have identified another new signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City are said to be lining up an eye-catching move for a Real Madrid star.

The Sky Blues have struggled in the Premier League this term and look set to lose their crown to Liverpool. A host of players are likely to leave this summer and a natural rebuild is already underway at the Etihad Stadium.

But has manager Pep Guardiola already found one player who can do the job of two people in one, and what does it mean for their chances of success next season? FourFourTwo looks at their latest transfer target...

Manchester City are looking to replace Bernardo Silva

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gesticulates as he gives instructions to his players during the Premier League match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on 23 February, 2025

Manchester City have amassed just 47 points so far this term and are fifth in the Premier League (Image credit: Alamy)

Nico Gonzalez and Omar Marmoush were just two high-profile additions in January and it is expected that many other players will leave the club in the summer months.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson and Bernardo Silva are just three names touted for exits, but there may be more. It is also unclear whether City will beat their impending case against the Premier League due to financial breaches related to ATP [Associated Party Transactions].

Ederson scores a penalty for Manchester City against Manchester United in a shootout in the Community Shield in August 2024.

Could Ederson be on his way out this summer? (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, who confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Manchester City have Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga on their list for the summer and are actively monitoring him.

Rumours have also suggested his agency, CAA Stellar, already has strong ties with the reigning Premier League champions, given they recently facilitated Marmoush’s transfer.

His current contract runs until 2029 and Camavinga has made 25 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, but has started just seven La Liga games.

That may prompt City to tempt Real Madrid with a seismic offer as they attempt to rebuild their midfield, upgrading on Bernardo Silva, who is now in his 30s.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is facing an anxious wait over his future

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is facing an anxious wait over his future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Contrasting reports from teamTALK suggest club president Florentino Perez wants to keep the Frenchman as they say that he has a successful career ahead of him in Madrid.

Camavinga - ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now - would be a shrewd addition for City but whether or not the Sky Blues can lure him to England remains the biggest challenge.

Transfermarkt values the 22-year-old at €80m (£67.4m) and given his performances in Europe in recent seasons, we here at FourFourTwo predict the midfielder is set for a career at the very top.

