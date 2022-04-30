Manchester City unstoppable? The four teams that could halt PL leaders in title race and help Liverpool claim quadruple
By Ben Hayward published
Manchester City are back on top of the Premier League, a point clear of title rivals Liverpool with just four fixtures remaining
Manchester City stormed to a 4-0 win at Leeds on Saturday to move above Liverpool and back to the top of the Premier League.
Earlier on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp's side beat Newcastle 1-0 at St. James' Park to put the pressure on their title rivals, but the champions produced an emphatic response at Elland Road.
Rodri gave City the lead after 13 minutes, before second-half strikes from Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho wrapped up a big win for Pep Guardiola's side.
City are now a point clear with four fixtures remaining and their big victory on Saturday means their goal difference is just one behind Liverpool's.
So can anyone stop City from regaining their title?
After their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday, Guardiola's side are at home to Newcastle in the Premier League next Sunday.
City then travel to Wolves on the following Wednesday, before a trip to London to play West Ham on May 15 and a home match against Aston Villa on the final weekend of the season.
Liverpool, meanwhile, face Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Reds are then at home to Tottenham next Saturday in the Premier League, before a trip to Aston Villa three days later.
Klopp's side also meet Southampton at St Mary's on May 17th (three days after their FA Cup final appearance against Chelsea), with a home match against Wolves to follow on May 22nd.
City and Liverpool could also still meet in the Champions League final later in May.
