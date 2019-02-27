Manchester City to play Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan

Manchester City will make a first visit to Japan this summer after announcing a pre-season match against Yokohama F. Marinos in July.

City will take on Yokohama, another member of the City Football Group, at the Nissan Stadium on July 27 as part of an Asia tour. Further matches will be announced in due course.

Yokohama chief executive Ryoji Kurosawa said: “It is a great pleasure to announce that Yokohama F. Marinos is playing a friendly against Premier League champions Manchester City this summer.

“I am also delighted at this opportunity because we are welcoming City, sister club of Yokohama F. Marinos, to Japan for the first time in the club’s history.

“With the F. Marinos’ attacking style of play, I truly believe this head-to-head will be an exciting one for the supporters of the both clubs and wider Japanese football fans.”