Manchester City's 14th win on the spin sets new top-flight record

Manchester City's 2-1 victory at local rivals United on Saturday set a new English top-flight benchmark for consecutive wins in a single season - their 14th triumph on the spin.

Pep Guardiola's side sequence of success matches the all-time record set by Arsenal, although the Gunners' run spanned the 2002-03 and 2003-04 campaigns.

Chelsea won 13 games in a row last term as they romped to the Premier League title, but City went one better at Old Trafford thanks to goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi.

City will now look to take the all-time record for themselves when they travel to Swansea City on Wednesday.

To sum up City's brilliance, their victory ended United's 100 per cent start to the season at home, as they conceded two goals in a league game for the first time since last season's derby defeat by the same scoreline.