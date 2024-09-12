The Puma Manchester City fourth kit 2024/25 has dropped - inspired and designed by Oasis star Noel Gallagher - and it's stunning

The Puma Manchester City fourth kit 2024/25 celebrates the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe - complete with input from Noel Gallagher

Puma Manchester City fourth kit 2024/25
(Image credit: Manchester City)
The Manchester City fourth kit has dropped, inspired by the colour scheme of the cover art from Oasis album Definitely Maybe, which was released 30 years ago this year.

The new kit is co-designed by Noel Gallagher, who we hear is a Manchester City fan. Makes you wonder why nobody had ever mentioned that before.

Puma Manchester City fourth kit 2024/25
(Image credit: Manchester City)
Puma Manchester City fourth kit 2024/25
(Image credit: Manchester City)

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.