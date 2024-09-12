Manchester City tipped to land England superstar - who Pep Guardiola could begin a new era with

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is yet to decide on his future, according to reports – but the club may convince him to remain with a heavy rebuild.

The Catalan took over at Eastlands in 2016 and has led the Citizens to an unprecedented era of dominance. Having won a title in all but two campaigns, four titles in a row for the first time in English football history and a Treble the season before last, however, Guardiola might bow out at the end of the season.

But former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison has suggested that should Guardiola be given one particular England international, the player could thrive under his tutelage.

Clinton Morrison has named Manchester City's marquee signing for next summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The future of Eberechi Eze has been the subject of recent speculation, with both Manchester clubs linked with the Crystal Palace and England winger in recent weeks. A report earlier this week claimed that Eze will be Manchester United’s number one target next summer, when a reported £68million release clause will again come into play.

Palace were able to fend off any suitors during the summer transfer window after selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, but Eze’s growing band of admirers mean the Eagles may well have brace themselves for further interest in the 26-year-old.

Premier League champions Manchester City were also linked with Eze during the transfer window, with Pep Guardiola said to be keen to add more quality and options on the flanks at the Etihad – and Morrison reckons the England star would be perfect at the Etihad Stadium.

“I think Man City would be the perfect club for Eze, especially if Pep Guardiola stays,” Morrison told 10bet. “Like I said, I would love him to stay at Palace for life, but I think he has the potential to be a star player at a club like Manchester City. I think he has room to go to another level, and Pep Guardiola would take him to that next level.

Eberechi Eze has the potential to become a superstar at City, according to Morrison (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The goal he scored against Chelsea the other day, fantastic finish. He could go to any of the top four teams in my eyes. He could go and play for any of them, he's that much of a good player.”

Eze is worth €55m, according to Transfermarkt. His contract runs until 2027.

