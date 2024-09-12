Every Manchester City and Oasis easter egg from their recreation of iconic 'Definitely Maybe' cover

Manchester City's new fourth kit has been co-designed by Noel Gallagher and comes with a recreation of the 'Definitely Maybe' cover

Manchester City&#039;s recreation of Oasis&#039; &#039;Definitely Maybe&#039; album art
Manchester City's recreation of Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' album art (Image credit: Manchester City)

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, Oasis are back. The Manchester City-supporting Gallagher brothers have buried the hatchet and will play a string of huge gigs next summer, with most of you readers still probably in online queue trying to get your hands on tickets.

Seamlessly riding this wave of publicity, Manchester City have today launched a new fourth kit for the 2024/25 season that has been co-designed by Noel Gallagher and takes inspiration from the the band’s debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’, which has just turned 30 years old. The kit features a colour scheme inspired by the album’s iconic cover, with colours such as ‘light straw’ and ‘poppy pink’ alongside a sky blue. But just as eye-catching as the new kit is, it’s the photoshoot that has really captured our attention. 

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.