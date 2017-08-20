Manchester City's Mendy hails Batshuayi own goal as #bulletheader

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy resumed his unofficial role as the Premier League's social media authority on own goals as Chelsea edged past Tottenham.

Mendy, who is yet to make his City debut due to a thigh injury, rubbed some fans and pundits up the wrong way by sarcastically hailing Lewis Dunk's "bullet header" when the Brighton and Hove Albion defender nodded into his own net during a 2-0 win for Pep Guardiola's side at the Amex Stadium last weekend.

Former England midfielder Steven Gerrard criticised a "cheap shot" from Mendy, while Frank Lampard also told BT Sport the former Monaco defender had overstepped the mark.

Mendy later tweeted: "Sorry to the few people who got offended… was just banter, nothing personal. Enjoy your night everyone."

The 23-year-old showed he is keen to continue enjoying himself after offering what is quickly becoming a trademark appraisal of Michy Batshuayi's own goal at Wembley.

Marcos Alonso fired an 88th-minute winner for the champions after his earlier free-kick was cancelled out by Batshuayi's error from Christian Eriksen's free-kick eight minutes from time.

"My bro @mbatshuayi #bulletheader," Mendy tweeted. "But it means nothing #thatwin".

Batshuayi offered a colourful response to the world's most expensive defender but certainly appeared to be in good spirits.

"B*****d," he wrote. "I wanted to die, bro. Fortunately we won."

City are back in action on Monday at home to Everton, with Mendy likely to be sidelined once more despite Guardiola telling reporters he is now in the final stages of his recovery.