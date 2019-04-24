Manchester fans dodge derby downpour as water gushes into Old Trafford

Fans got a soaking on their way to the Manchester derby as a thunderstorm hit Old Trafford in the build-up to the match.

Video clips showed heavy torrents of water pouring off the roof on to a section of seats in the corner of the ground, though luckily for those with tickets in that part of the stadium, the forecast was relatively clear for the rest of the evening.

Spare a thought for the person sat in this seat at Old Trafford tonight 😂🌧 pic.twitter.com/057xbupHyv— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 24, 2019

Several will be taking their seats already soaked, though, as the Manchester weather lived up to its reputation in the hours before kick-off.

City need victory to return to the top of the Premier League while United go into the match seeking a response to a 4-0 loss at Everton on Sunday which has left their top-four hopes in peril.