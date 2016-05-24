Manchester United and Liverpool hit with €40,000 fines
UEFA has fined Manchester United and Liverpool for illicit chants and crowd disturbances during their Europa League tie in March.
Manchester United and Liverpool have each been fined €40,000 by UEFA for illicit chanting by supporters during their Europa League last-16 tie.
UEFA charged both clubs in March over disturbances among fans, which also included objects being thrown and fireworks being set off, in the ill-tempered matches at Anfield and Old Trafford
Liverpool and United must pay a fine of €20,000 as a result of the chants, with a further €20,000 suspended for two years, while they have been hit with €17,000 and €18,000 fines respectively for "all other incidents".
Liverpool have also been ordered to contact United within 30 days for the settlement of damage caused by supporters, UEFA confirmed in a statement.
Jurgen Klopp's side won 2-0 at Anfield before a 1-1 draw in the second leg sent them through to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 aggregate win.
