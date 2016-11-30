Manchester United and Liverpool kept apart in EFL Cup draw

Manchester United and Liverpool could face each other in the EFL Cup final after they were kept apart in the semi-final draw.

The great rivals are the highest-placed sides left in the competition after Southampton shocked Arsenal on Wednesday to earn a two-legged tie with Jurgen Klopp's side.

United will play Hull City home and away for a place at Wembley.

Jose Mourinho's men required a stoppage-time winner from Marcus Rashford earlier this season to see off the Tigers, who reached a first League Cup semi-final in club history by beating Newcastle United on penalties on Tuesday.

Liverpool and Southampton met in this competition last season, with the Anfield side thrashing the Saints 6-1 at St Mary's Stadium, where the first leg in that tie will be held.

The first legs of the ties will be held on the week commencing January 9, with the following games a fortnight later.