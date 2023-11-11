Manchester United are now officially the Premier League's most in-form team

Manchester United's 1-0 win over Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday means the Red Devils are now the Premier League's most in-form team.

Victor Lindelof scored the only goal of the game just short of the hour mark as he drilled home a loose ball from around 10 yards out after Luton had failed to clear following a corner.

Once again, it was not the most convincing performance from Erik ten Hag's side, but it did at least see a return to winning ways following Wednesday night's disapppointing 4-3 defeat away to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

The loss in Denmark leaves United bottom of Group A, although qualifcation is still in their hands with two games remaining, with the Red Devils just a point behind both second-placed Copenhagen and Galatasaray in third.

And in the Premier League, United are in far better shape, with Saturday's win moving Ten Hag's side up to sixth place after 12 rounds of the competition.

Man Utd are the most in-form team in the Premier League! 🤯They've picked up more points over the last five games than any other team 🔥#BBCFootball #MUNLUT pic.twitter.com/bUEC1MKEpfNovember 11, 2023 See more

The Red Devils have now won four of their last five fixtures in the Premier League, with victories over Brentford, Sheffield United, Fulham and Luton in that time.

United's other match was the disappointing derby defeat to Manchester City, but Ten Hag's side have a better record than their local rivals in the last five, with the champions beaten by Wolves and Arsenal in back-to-back games recently.

City can also make it four wins from their last five on Sunday, with the champions in action against an improved Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the final fixture of the weekend before the international break.

A win for City in west London will see Pep Guardiola's side move three points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table, and 10 ahead of United.

